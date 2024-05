Astros youth football camp brings 60 youth to ECHS Astros youth football camp brings 60 youth to ECHS Astros youth football camp brings 60 youth to ECHS Astros youth football camp brings 60 youth to ECHS Astros youth football camp brings 60 youth to ECHS Astros youth football camp brings 60 youth to ECHS Astros youth football camp brings 60 youth to ECHS

The East Clinton High School football program held its annual youth camp last week. A total of 60 campers attended the three-day event hosted by the East Clinton Athletic Boosters. Coach Steve Olds and the varsity coaching staff, as well as several current and former players, provided the instruction. Campers Gage Cremeans and Braxton Pryor won the fastest camper competition in their age divisions.