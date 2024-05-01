Commissioners recognize community advocates Wednesday

County commissioners and Community Action leaders gather for a photo after being presented a proclamation. Pictured L to R: commissioner Brenda Woods, Community Action board members Kenna Edwards and Mary Moyer (back), president commissioner Mike McCarty, executive director of Community Action Jane Newkirk, Community Action board member Joann Burge, board president Randy Riley and commissioner Kerry Steed. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos On Wednesday morning, Shelby Boatman, executive director of the Clinton County Historical Society, stands alongside the county commissioners for a moment of recognition. From L to R: commissioner Brenda Woods, Shelby Boatman, president commissioner Mike McCarty, and commissioner Kerry Steed. On Wednesday, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter receives a proclamation in honor of Denise Stryker’s dedication and service. Pictured from L to R: commissioner Brenda Woods, president commissioner Mike McCarty, Barbara Saville (assistant secretary), Bev and Dan Mayo (president), Denise Stryker (executive director), Amber Taylor (administrative assistant director), Sidney Murtland, Becky Boris (assistant secretary), and commissioner Kerry Steed. Judge John W. Rudduck and Duane E. Weyand are joined by their colleagues and the county commissioners as they receive a proclamation at the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday. Together, they work to address addiction and promote rehabilitation within the community. Photo courtesy of Lisa Hipke

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday morning saw a series of proclamations honoring individuals and organizations dedicated to serving the community.

Among those honored were Judge John W. Rudduck and Duane Weyand for Drug Court Month, the Community Action agency for its tireless efforts, Shelby Boatman for Historic Preservation Month, and Denise Stryker for her decades of service at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The meeting began with Judge Rudduck and Weyand being recognized for Drug Court Month, highlighting their commitment to addressing addiction and promoting rehabilitation within the community. Following this, attention turned to the Community Action agency, with board chair Randy Riley, chief executive Jane Newkirk, and board members Kenna Edwards, Mary Moyer, and Joan Burge accepting a proclamation celebrating the agency’s 59 years of service and innovation.

Commissioner president Mike McCarty praised their efforts, emphasizing the agency’s vital role in providing support and opportunities for families and children.

”We really appreciate all the things you do,” McCarty expressed, acknowledging the often unseen contributions of Community Action. He continued, “Community Action promotes community-wide solutions and delivers innovative services and supports that create greater opportunities for families and children to succeed.”

Reflecting on the event, former Mayor Randy Riley emphasized the ambitious mission of Community Action to eliminate the effects of poverty, praising the agency’s relentless pursuit of this goal.

The sentiment of appreciation continued as Shelby Boatman, executive director of the Clinton County Historical Society, was honored for Historic Preservation Month. McCarty commended Boatman’s dedication to preserving the community’s heritage, acknowledging the importance of remembering the past to shape the future.

“They always say the best way to learn for the future is to remember the past,” McCarty said. “I think you’ve done a great job locally trying to help people appreciate our heritage and remember the things that made us who we are.”

Denise Stryker, executive director of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, was also recognized for her remarkable 30 years of service. McCarty expressed gratitude for Stryker’s leadership and unwavering commitment to those in need, noting her instrumental role in the shelter’s operations and growth over the years.

“We are taking the time today to recognize someone very special in our community,” McCarty said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there that would be in a different scenario if it wasn’t for you and your leadership and your team and what they do.”