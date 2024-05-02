Clinton Co. A.C.T. to circulate petitions for Citizens Not Politicians amendment

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) is circulating petitions to put the Citizens Not Politicians amendment to the Ohio Constitution on the November ballot, according to a news release.

Volunteers will be on the sidewalk on the east side of the Clinton County Courthouse, from 10 a.m. until noon, on the Saturdays of May 11, May 18, and June 1, and at the Denver Williams Park pavilion, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 14.

Signatories must be registered to vote in Clinton County.

Promoted by Fair Districts Ohio, a coalition of grassroots organizations, the amendment would eliminate gerrymandering by creating fairer state legislative and congressional maps, according to the release.

This would be achieved through 1) creation of a 15-member commission made up of Democratic, Republican, and Independent citizens who broadly represent the different geographic areas and demographics of the state; 2) disallowing former politicians, political party officials, and lobbyists to sit on the commission; 3) disallowing congressional districts that favor or discriminate against any political party or individual politician; and 4) requiring the commission to operate under an open and independent process.

More information about the amendment can be found at fairdistrictsohio.com.

Now in its eighth year, Clinton County A.C.T. is a women-led, pro-democracy organization that promotes voter registration, education, and participation in public life, according to the release.