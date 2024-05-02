Haley receives Master Coroner Award from KCA

Greg Haley (left) receives the Master Coroner Award from KCA president Doug Bowling at the 2023-24 Kentucky State Coroner’s Association Annual Conference. Submitted photo

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The 2023-2024 Kentucky State Coroner Association’s (KCA) Annual Conference congratulated and presented to those who have gone above and beyond in achieving their Advanced and Master Coroner Award. Greg Haley was presented their highest achievement “Master Coroner” Award from KCA president, Doug Bowling.

Bowling congratulated Haley for his outstanding and professional hard work, dedication, and contributions to his community in Fayette County, Ky., according to a news release.

Haley grew up in Clinton County and graduated from Wilmington High School. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University. His son, Jack, will be graduating from high school this month.

Haley resides in Lexington, Ky. with his wife Patti. Greg is the son of Karen Haley and Patrick Haley.