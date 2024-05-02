East Clinton Great Oaks FFA dairy team wins state finals

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA dairy team (left to right): Caylee Ferguson, Sydney Beiting, Dylan Arnold, and Payton Spurlock. Submitted photo

On April 24, the East Clinton Great Oaks FFA team competed in the state finals for dairy judging, placing first overall in the state, as well as placing first in the oral reasons portion, according to a news release.

The competition contains a judging portion and then three sets of oral reasons. The team will receive a banner on stage at State Convention and be recognized for their hard work and dedication to the competition. The team consisted of 25 judges throughout the season and won six out of the seven contests.

The finals team consisted of Sydney Beiting, Caylee Ferguson, Dylan Arnold, and Payton Spurlock. Beiting placed first overall in the state individually; Arnold placed eighth individually and seventh in oral reasons; Spurlock finished 10th overall individually and sixth in reasons; and lastly, Ferguson finished 27th overall, respectively.

The team would also like to say thank you to East Clinton and Great Oaks for the support throughout the year as well as all the farms that allowed them to come out.

The farms were as followed: Southern-Hills Dairy, New Horizons Dairy, Swallow Hill Jersey’s, Bohl’s Jersey’s, Hesler’s Jersey, Quietcove Holsteins and Young’s Dairy.