Locals gather for National Day of Prayer

Robyn McMillian sings the National Anthem during the National Day of Prayer event at Clinton Memorial Hospital, as attendees gather to reflect and unite in prayer for the nation’s welfare. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Mayor Pat Haley addresses the crowd, delivering a speech and proclaiming May 2, 2024, as Wilmington Day of Prayer during the event at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Following the proclamation, Hannah Lutz of Ada Chapel gratefully accepted the proclamation. Mayor Pat Haley addresses the crowd, delivering a speech and proclaiming May 2, 2024, as Wilmington Day of Prayer during the event at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Following the proclamation, Hannah Lutz of Ada Chapel gratefully accepted the proclamation. Dave Hinman of Dove Church offers a prayer for businesses during the National Day of Prayer event. Angel Boll from Wilmington Church of God offers a prayer for churches. Byron McGee from Cornerstone Baptist Church leads a prayer for education. Katie Terrell from Hope House offers a prayer for families. Dale McCamish from Wilmington Church of Christ leads a prayer for government. Dave Frasure from Calvary Baptist Church leads a prayer for the media. Lee Sandlin from Sugartree Ministries offers a prayer for those suffering and in need. Hannah Lutz from Ada Chapel leads the crowd in a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, concluding the gathering. Karen Anderson from New Life Clinic offers a heartfelt prayer on Thursday. A crowd unites at Clinton Memorial Hospital for the National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, offering prayers for various aspects of society, from education and government to families and the military. Mayor Pat Haley (right) engages with attendees during the National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. Clinton Memorial Hospital chaplain Veronica Grabill leads the opening prayer at the National Day of Prayer event at Clinton Memorial Hospital, joining pastors and leaders in unified reflection on the nation’s welfare. Connor Thompson leads attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Baker from St. Columbkille Church offers a prayer for the military.

Mayor Pat Haley addresses the crowd, delivering a speech and proclaiming May 2, 2024, as Wilmington Day of Prayer during the event at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Following the proclamation, Hannah Lutz of Ada Chapel gratefully accepted the proclamation.

Dave Hinman of Dove Church offers a prayer for businesses during the National Day of Prayer event.

Angel Boll from Wilmington Church of God offers a prayer for churches.

Byron McGee from Cornerstone Baptist Church leads a prayer for education.

Katie Terrell from Hope House offers a prayer for families.

Dale McCamish from Wilmington Church of Christ leads a prayer for government.

Dave Frasure from Calvary Baptist Church leads a prayer for the media.

Lee Sandlin from Sugartree Ministries offers a prayer for those suffering and in need.

Hannah Lutz from Ada Chapel leads the crowd in a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, concluding the gathering.

Karen Anderson from New Life Clinic offers a heartfelt prayer on Thursday.

Mayor Pat Haley (right) engages with attendees during the National Day of Prayer event on Thursday.

Clinton Memorial Hospital chaplain Veronica Grabill leads the opening prayer at the National Day of Prayer event at Clinton Memorial Hospital, joining pastors and leaders in unified reflection on the nation’s welfare.

Connor Thompson leads attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bob Baker from St. Columbkille Church offers a prayer for the military.