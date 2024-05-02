Falcons rally in 6th, gain split with Bulldogs

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie and Batavia split two games Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The Falcons won the first game 13-12, rallying in the sixth inning with six runs. The game was started and postponed from earlier in the season.

The Bulldogs won the nightcap 10-2.

”Definitely good to get the split with Batavia and thought the girls battled all night,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “We definitely had some opportunities to score more runs in the second game but just missing the big hit to get things rolling. We are battling through some injuries and sickness right now and need to get some girls healthy as we push into the tournament next week.”

Batavia scored eight runs in the second inning of the first game then watched as the Falcons rallied with six runs in the sixth inning to win it.

Karley Goodin, Laila Davis and Brylie Green collected three hits each for the Falcons in the win with Green driving in four runs on the game. Alyssa Sandlin scored three runs as did Davis.

Madi Courson allowed just six hits in the win for the Falcons.

In the second game, Goodin continued her hot hitting with three hits, two of them doubles.

Stormie Stroud took the loss for the Falcons but pitched well against the Batavia team, Lewis said.

The Falcons are 9-12 on the year, 3-7 in the American. The Bulldogs are 12-7 on the year, 2-7 in league play.