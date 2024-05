Hurricane drops fifth straight game to Warriors 7-0

WILMINGTON — Goshen handed Wilmington its fifth straight loss and third straight shutout 7-0 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball on the WHS diamond.

Wilmington is 6-8 overall, 2-7 in league play. Goshen has won five straight and is 11-8 on the year. The Warriors are 5-5 in the league.

Makenna Dorsch had three of Wilmington’s five hits.

Lauren Diels was perfect through three innings but gave up four unearned runs in the fourth. She finished with 11 strikeouts and did not walk a batter.