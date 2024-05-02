Town & Country, Smitty’s & Schmidts hold ribbon cutting

Town & Country Salon & Day Spa and Smitty’s Detail Shop & Schmidts Automotive welcomed guests to their location on West Main Street on Wednesday. Town & Country Salon & Day Spa celebrated 12 years in business at its current location. The Auto Shop held an open house to celebrate the launch of Schmidt’s Automotive, a new partnered business with Smitty’s Detail Shop. A formal ribbon cutting was held with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce with chamber members and Smitty’s & Schmidts Detail Shop. For more information visit wccchamber.com

Photo courtesy of Kaitlin Armstrong