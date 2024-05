Williamsburg rallies to beat East Clinton 16-6

WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton couldn’t hold a 5-4 lead and lost Wednesday to Williamsburg 16-6 in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The Astros are 8-12 on the year, 5-7 in National play.

Williamsburg is 7-3 in league play and still has a chance at the National Division title, battling Bethel-Tate and Blanchester for the crown.