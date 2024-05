Bulldogs double-up on Falcons to stay unbeaten in American

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie lost to Batavia 6-3 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The Falcons are 11-6 on the year. They are 6-4 in the American Division and will finish no worse than second in the league standings.

Batavia is unbeaten 9-0 in league play and has earned its second league title in the last three seasons.