Ramsey sets new pole vault standard at Clinton-Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Kaylee Ramsey set a new Clinton-Massie record in the pole vault Thursday in a tri-meet with Wilmington and Blanchester at the Chick Brown track.

Ramsey cleared 10-7 in the pole vault, eclipsing the school record of 10-6 which Ramsey and Janelle McSurley Running both had reached.

Clinton-Massie’s boys had three first-place finishes — Brighton Rodman in the shot put, Zander Mills in the pole vault and Jude Leahy in the 110-meter high hurdles.