Duncan, Heys earn OAC distance runner of the year honors

TIFFIN, Ohio – Faith Duncan and Simon Heys earned conference distance runners of the year honors Friday at the Ohio Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships.

In the team standings, both the WC men and women were sixth overall.

On Friday, Heys won the 5,000-meter run in 14:33.18, a strong follow-up to his Thursday title run in the 10,000 meters.

Duncan also pulled off the distance double, winning the 10,000 meters on Thursday and the coming back for the 5,000 meter championship on Friday with a time of 17:05.64.

Brady Vilvens was third in the high jump with a personal best of 2.09 meters and seventh in the triple jump with a 13.02 meters effort.

Nathen Borgan won the men’s hammer throw on Friday with a toss of 59.87 meters. Jarrett Durr was second and Justin Shuga fifth. Shuga also was fifth in the shot put with a personal best of 15.49 meters.

Dane Klosterman was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles for the men with a time of 55.26 seconds. The 4×400-meter relay team of Noah Paxton, Logan Kent, Tate Yoder and Klosterman finished with a season best time of 3:27.72 which was good for eighth place.

On the women’s side, Lucy Trout was second in the hammer throw (46.71 meters) while Camya Calloway was fourth, Amy Myers sixth and Abby Lodewyck seventh.

Haley Cook had a personal best run of 57.95 seconds and finished third in the 400-meters then ran 26.69 to place eighth in the 200 meters.

The women’s 4×400 relay team of Kylee Schafer, Rachel Spanfellner, Hayden Setty and Cook posted a season’s best time of 4:06.17 and finished fourth.

Wilmington returns to action 11 a.m. Friday for the Harrison Dillard Twilight meet at Baldwin-Wallace University.