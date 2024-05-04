Ledford delivers in clutch as Wildcats split twinbill

Denise Thacker | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal

BLANCHESTER — Riley Ledford’s walk-off single in the first game helped Blanchester earn a doubleheader split with Mercy McAuley Friday at BHS.

The Wildcats won the first game 6-5 and lost the second game 12-3. Both games were scheduled for five innings.

The first game was tied 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth. Quynn Dawley, the winning pitcher, coxed a one-out walk then stole second and moved to third on an error. After Hope Blankenbeckler and Desiree Abbott were both intentionally walked to load the bases, Ledford came to the plate with two outs and delivered the game-winner for the Wildcats.

Jocelyn Lansing had two triples in the win.

In the nightcap, Alayna Davenport had an inside the park home run as well as a triple.

After an 0-9 start to the season, Blanchester is 8-18 and has won five of its last games.

SUMMARY

May 3, 2024

@Blanchester High School

Game 1: BHS 6, MM 5

M^0^1^0^4^0^^5-8-3

B^3^0^0^2^1^^6-7-3

(6) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 3-1-2-2 Davenport 3-1-1-1 Bare 3-0-1-0 Q. Dawley 2-2-1-1 H. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-1 Abbott 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 2-1-0-0 Ledford 3-1-2-1 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-6-7-6

2B: Q. Dawley

3B: Lansing 2

SB: Davenport, Q. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Q. Dawley (W)^5^8^5^1^2^2

–

Game 2: MM 12, BHS 3

B^2^0^1^0^0^^3-5-1

M^4^0^0^8^x^^12-9-3

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 3-0-1-0 Davenport 3-2-2-1 Bare 3-1-1-1 Q. Dawley 2-0-1-1 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0 Abbott 3-0-0-0 Ledford 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-3-5-3

2B: Bare

3B: Davenport

HR: Davenport

SB: Q. Dawley, Tedrick

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Bates (L)^3.1^4^6^6^4^2

Q. Dawley^0.2^5^6^6^2^1