Wilmington College baseball 2024 finale rained out

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College baseball team concluded its season Saturday with a doubleheader rain out against Otterbein University at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

The first game made it through four innings, with Otterbein winning 3-0, but thunderstorms rolled in and cancelled that game and the following game.

Due to the game not being through four and a half innings, the first game was not officially completed. Wilmington ends the season at 6-28 overall and 3-13 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.