Broncos outlast Hurricane for 12-10 softball win

MT. ORAB — In a back and forth game, Western Brown outlasted Wilmington 12-10 Saturday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The game was scheduled for Wilmington but moved to Western Brown because of wet field conditions. WHS remained the home team.

Allie Martin belted a three-run homer in the first and Makenna Dorsch added a two-run homer in the fifth. Wilmington (7-9, 2-8) had leads of 6-1 and 10-7 but the Broncos (19-5, 9-1) plated five runs in the sixth to win it.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2024

@Western Brown High School

Broncos 12, Hurricane 10

WB^0^1^6^0^0^5^0^^12

WIL^3^3^0^2^2^0^0^^10

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Applegate 4-1-0-0 Dorsch 3-1-1-2 Blackburn 2-2-1-0 Diels 3-2-2-1 Martin 3-1-1-3 Murdock 3-0-0-1 Trentman 3-1-1-1 Kretchek 2-0-0-0 Eltzroth 1-0-0-0 Riley 3-2-1-1

2B: W-Trentman, Riley

3B:

HR: W-Dorsch, Martin

SB:

HBP: W-Dorsch

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Diels (L)^7^14^12^9^4^4