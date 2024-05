Great Scott! EC pitcher Ks 14 of 15 in perfect game win

LEES CREEK — Chloe Scott pitched a perfect game and struck out 14 of a possible 15 batters Monday in the Astros 17-0 win over North College Hill in Division III Sectional play at ECHS.

Scott dominated from the start as the Astros move on to the second round.

East Clinton (3-15) will face No. 1 seed Carlisle 5 p.m. Wednesday.