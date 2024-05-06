SBAAC Track, Field Day 1: Falcons win 4 to lead American

WILLIAMSBURG — Buoyed by four first-place finishes, the Clinton-Massie boys lead the SBAAC American Division boys track and field meet.

The Falcons have 48 points while second place Wilmington has 36 points.

The SBAAC Track and Field Championships were held at Williamsburg High School. The meet is scheduled to conclude Wednesday evening.

In the National Division girls standings, Williamsburg leads Bethel-Tate by seven points. East Clinton is fifth and Blanchester sixth.

In the American girls, Western Brown has a comfortable lead over Batavia with Clinton-Massie and Wilmington tied for fourth place.

On the boys side, Williamsburg has a 1.5 point lead over Clermont Northeastern with East Clinton third and Blanchester seventh.

On the boys side, Clinton-Massie got off to a great start in the field events. Jude Leahy won the high jump, clearing 6-4 and Cale Wilson won the long jump with a whopping 21-7 effort. Brandon Moritz posted a personal best of 132-10 and won the discus. Brighton Rodman held off a pair of Wilmington throwers to win the shot put at 44-3.

Moritz also was fifth in the shot put (40-1.25).

For Wilmington, the 4×800-meter relay team of Tommaso Campagnolo, Preston Zeigler, Conner Walters and Jacob Vance finished fourth in 9:01.06.

Zane Smith was fourth in the high jump at 5-8. William Hildebrandt was runnerup in the discus at 128-2 while teammate Jesse Keith was fourth at 105-10. In the shot put, Hildebrandt was second at 42-9.75 and Keith was third at 41-9.5.

In the National Division meet, the Astros 4×800-meter relay team of Luke Thompson, Jackson Seabaugh, Kaiden Roth and Landen Kaun ran 9:09.59 and placed third.

Also for East Clinton, Kaiden Roth was fourth in the long jump (18-9). In the discus, Max Gulley (108-4) and Barrett Beam (106-10) were fourth and fifth. Gulley (40-2.5) was second and Aiden Walker (37-7.75) was fourth in the shot put.

For Blanchester, Samuel McEntire was sixth in the long jump (17-7.25).

For the girls, winners on the day were few but the first event of the day in the National Division on the track produced one. The East Clinton foursome of Grace Wiseman, Kaylee Terrell, Kaylyn Deaton and Molly Seabaugh ran 10:09.29 and easily won the 4×800-meter relay.

For Wilmington girls, Madison Schuster tied with teammate Angelica Pais Becher for fifth place in the high jump (4-6). Pais Becher also was sixth in the long jump (14-9.5).

Aidynne Tippett was third in the discus (95-4) and Taija Walker was third in the shot put (33-5.25).

For Clinton-Massie girls, the 4×800-meter relay team of Jillian Arledge, Dakota Cartner, Georgia Black and Shelby Robinson ran 11:36.58 and finished fourth.

Rosie Hall was third in the long jump (15-0.5) while teammate Olivia Carpenter was fifth (14-11). Paige Oberweiser was sixth in the discus (90-3).

For East Clinton girls, Keira Null was fourth in the discus (85-7) and sixth in the shot put (25-4.25). Sahara Tate was fifth in the long jump (13-3.5)

For Blanchester girls, Kendall Koch was fourth in the long jump (13-5.75) while Jaida Jones was sixth (13-2). Paityn Conley was sixth in the girls pole vault clearing 5-6. The 4×800-meter relay team of Addison Lewis, Rylee Griffin, Paityn Conley and Laylla Sears were fourth (12:35.1).