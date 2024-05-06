Rockets rally to beat Wildcats in sectional softball 6-5

CINCINNATI — McNicholas rallied with five runs late and defeated Blanchester 6-5 in Division III Sectional softball at the MHS diamond.

Blanchester finishes the year at 8-19. McNicholas is 10-14.

The Wildcats led 5-1 going to the bottom of the fifth but the Rockets tied the game with four runs after two were out in the their half of the inning. McNicholas went up 6-5 with a run in the sixth.

Blanchester had two runners on base with just one out in the seventh but were unable to score.

Bailie Bare went 4-for-4 while Quynn Dawley was 3-for-4. Blanchester outhit McNicholas 13-6.

SUMMARY

May 6, 2024

@McNicholas High School

Rockets 6, Wildcats 5

B^1^0^2^0^2^0^0^^5-13-1

M^1^0^0^0^4^1^x^^6-6-1

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 4-1-2-0 Davenport 4-0-1-1 Bare 4-2-4-0 Q. Dawley 4-2-3-2 Hope Blankenbeckler 4-0-2-0 Abbott 4-0-1-0 Ledford 3-0-0-0 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-5-13-3

(6) McNICHOLAS (ab-r-h-rbi) Anstaett 3-1-1-0 Longbottom 2-1-0-0 Laudeman 3-0-0-2 Reuss 4-1-2-3 Dehner 0-0-0-0 McCafferty 3-1-1-0 Jones 3-0-1-2 White 2-0-0-0 Dehner 2-0-1-0 Lynch 0-0-0-0 Roetenger 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 24-6-6-6

2B: B-Bare, Lansing; M-Reuss, Jones

3B: B-Q. Dawley; M-Reuss

SB: B-Q. Dawley 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

H. Blankenbeckler (L)^5.1^6^6^6^6^5

Q. Dawley^0.2^0^0^0^2^0

McNicholas

N. Jones (W)^7^13^5^4^2^6