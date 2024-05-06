Wilmington College to hold 148th commencement Saturday

While it was raining when WC President Corey Cockerill met Monday afternoon with the student presenters at commencement, rain is not expected to affect the celebration Saturday when the College holds its 148th commencement. Pictured from the left are: Alyssa Jenkins, who will sing at the ceremony; Erin Cornwell, the speaker representing WC’s graduate programs; Paige Teeters, representing undergraduate students; President Corey Cockerill; Elijah Brock, who will provide the welcome; and Taylor Parker, who will introduce the keynote speaker. Submitted photos President Emeritus Jim Reynolds and vommencement speaker Dr. Noris Price.

Wilmington College will confer degrees to 238 students at its 148th commencement this Saturday (May 11) in Hermann Court. Degrees include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Science in Athletic Training, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy and Master of Organizational Leadership. Also, two honorary degrees will be presented.

Tickets are required for the ceremony, which will also be livestreamed beginning at 10:15 a.m. via the College’s website at www.wilmington.edu/commencement.

President Coreen H. Cockerill will preside and offer remarks at the ceremony. The keynote speaker is WC alumna Dr. Noris Price, superintendent of Baldwin County School District in Milledgeville, Ga. She is the 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year and a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year.

Price and President Emeritus James M. Reynolds will receive Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees. Reynolds served as the College’s 18th president from 2011 through 2020. He is president of Millikin University in his hometown of Decatur, IL.

Wilmington College students will play key roles in the ceremony aside from the main event of graduates receiving their diplomas and master’s stoles. Elijah Brock will offer a welcome, Taylor Parker will introduce the keynote speaker and Erin Cornwell and Paige Teeters will share comments representing the graduate and undergraduate students, respectively. Also, Alyssa Jenkins will sing “Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

Piano accompaniment will be provided by Dr. Brianna Matzke, associate professor of music, while Dr. Evan Hatter, assistant professor of music, Stephen Wadsack and Emery Hicks will comprise the Brass Trio performing for the Academic Procession and Recession.

Assisting Cockerill with the conferring of degrees will be Daniel Buckley, chair, Board of Trustees; J. Wynn Alexander, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty; Jennifer Walker, associate professor of athletic training; Erin Bales, assistant professor of occupational therapy; and Dr. Sylvia Stevens, vice president for community and business engagement. Alexander and Sigrid Solomon, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, will announce academic honors and awards.

Campus Minister Nancy McCormick will offer the invocation and benediction while Steve Cukovecki, director of alumni and family engagement, will confer alumni membership. Dr. Steve Szeghi, professor of economics, will lead the academic procession as faculty grand marshal. Student marshals will be Ollie Basta, Ellie Craig, Sterling Goodwin, Olive Iragena, Matthew Maramasaka and Devon Snyder.

Events for graduates-to-be leading up to commencement include 0-Year Reunion sponsored by the Office of Alumni & Family Engagement, Thursday, 4 to 6 at Tin Cap; Baccalaureate, Friday, 10:30 a.m., Heiland Theatre; Graduates’ Lunch, Friday, noon, Top of Pyle (reservations required); and commencement rehearsal/class photo, Friday, 2 p.m., Hermann Court.