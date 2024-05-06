WC sophomore elected Ohio FFA president

Anna Moeller

Wilmington College’s prominence among the Ohio FFA’s top leadership in recent years continues as Anna S. Moeller was elected president of the state organization Friday (April 3) at the 96th Ohio FFA State Convention. She continues the College’s major presence at the FFA’s state level, as WC senior Aubrey Schwartz served as state president in 2022-23.

Moeller is a sophomore from Hamilton majoring in agriscience education and agricultural business with a minor in equine studies. She is a 2023 Talawanda High School graduate.

She learned Thursday evening that she would be one of the two candidates in the election to serve as state FFA president for 2024-25. Her FFA peers elected her on Friday. Moeller previously served the Ohio FFA as its state vice president-at-large. As state president, she will advance agriculture contacts and careers throughout the state conference. She will represent Ohio FFA as its president until the 97th state convention in May of 2025.

“I can’t believe it,” Moeller said only hours after the election. “This is literally my biggest prayer come to life. God is good. He is so, so good.”

WC President Corey Cockerill, who attended the convention, said the College is “immensely proud” to see another one of its students ascend to the role of Ohio FFA president. “This achievement not only reflects Anna’s dedication and leadership in the field of agriculture, but it also embodies the spirit of service and excellence we strive to cultivate at Wilmington College.”

Dr. Chad McKay, associate professor of agriculture and area coordinator, recalled that, when Moeller came to campus in the fall term of 2023, her Talawanda FFA advisor and a WC Class of 2022 alumna, Chyann Kendel, said, “You have a good one coming.”

McKay added, “Chyann’s endorsement carries a lot of weight, but Anna’s presence was quickly noticeable, and her reputation was clear during her first semester.”

During her year on campus, Moeller has been active in Aggies, the Agricultural Education Society and the Women in Agriculture Committee. “Anna is a team player,” McKay added. “She plays on her strengths and ability to bring people together and create a positive atmosphere wherever she goes.”