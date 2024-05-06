Wildcats highest seed among county teams in sectional baseball draw

Blanchester was the highest seed among county baseball teams Sunday as the Southwest District drew for its post-season assignments.

The Wildcats (18-4 on the year) will host McNicholas (8-13) 5 p.m. May 14 at Bott Field in a Division II South 1 Sectional matchup.

In a Division II North 2 Sectional game, Wilmington (4-13) was the No. 17 seed and will travel to No. 13 Franklin (7-13) for a 5 p.m. May 14 game.

In a Division II North 4 Sectional contest, No. 9 Clinton-Massie (12-10) will host No. 10 Tipp City Bethel (15-6) 5 p.m. May 16 at Paul Schwamberger Field.

In a Division III South 1 Sectional game, No. 14 East Clinton (8-12) will play at No. 8 Seven Hills (10-6) 5 p.m. May 13.

There is an admission charge for all games, $8 for adults, $5 for students 6 and up, and no charge for children under the age of five.