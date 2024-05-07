Clinton Co. Health District releases food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Ivan’s Mexican Food Truck, 10135 State Route 730, Blanchester

Ivan’s Mexican Grill one and two are using two metal buildings behind Reliable Metal Buildings for both food trucks. Inspectors took a video of both buildings. Food inside of the building was found to be at varying temperatures; some items were hot, some cold, and some out of temperature range. Inspectors were told that the food is made in one truck, brought here, and then transferred to the Highland truck and sold in Highland County. The dishes are washed in the red and white building. “Blue Boy” beside the building is from the sink inside the building and “Blue Boy” waste is dumped into the drain behind the building (per Google translation). In the large blue building: Raw chicken – 54.4°F, Large Beef Roast – defrosting, Rice (3 pans) – 155 degrees Fahrenheit, Guacamole, Chicken thighs, raw strip of beef, birria (beef), one commercial refrigerator, two home refrigerators, home chest freezer, microwave, large propane gas container, shelving with spices, dry goods, canned goods, soda/pop, limes, and three prep tables. In the red and white building: two-compartment sink, dishes, large pots, water jugs, green hose with sprayer nozzle, water from inside Reliable Metal, bleach, soap, mop bucket, grease cleaner in weed sprayer, griddle cleaner, mops, and plywood floor. Inspectors, with the help of translators, tried to answer some questions. The Blanchester Fire Department and Blanchester Police Department responded to assist. Fire Inspector Jones explained that propane tanks may not be stored inside structures. All operations on the property must be discontinued, including prepping and storing food. Cease and desist immediately; all operations. Food trucks cannot operate until it can be proven where the food is coming from. Receipts must be provided before the health department will allow the operation of food trucks. All food that has been prepped and is in the blue building must be discarded, along with anything in either food truck.

Maine and Clark Inc., 480 E. Main St., Wilmington

Soda dispenser on the fountain machine was dirty. All food contact surfaces must be kept clean. Bologna dated 4/1 was found in the unit for sale. All products must be used by the expiration date or properly discarded (products pulled from the shelf).

Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington

The walk-in cooler is still not working and is currently not being used. Male employees with beards are not wearing beard restraints. All employees must wear proper hair restraints. Peeling paint was observed on the ceiling above the oven and on the wall behind the shop sink. All floors, walls, and ceilings must be kept smooth, easily cleanable, and in good repair.

22 Market, 5205 SR 22-3, Wilmington

In the Grab-N-Go cooler, there was a side salad dated 3/20 and ham salad dated 4/16. In the walk-in cooler, pre-made sandwiches, cheese balls, and salami roll-ups were found without dates. In the reach-in big door cooler (retail), Simply Orange juice dated 3/16, chip dip dated 3/24, and a gallon of white milk dated 4/17 were observed. All foods must be dated for use within seven days or removed from service. Additionally, all items packaged must have a date indicating when they were made. The prep cooler in the kitchen is leaking water into the bottom of the unit. The counter by the soda machine is coming apart along the back. Unused equipment must be removed from the facility. All counters must be smooth, easily cleanable, and in good repair.

Hampton Inn and Suites, 201 Holiday Dr., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Dr., Wilmington

Individually bagging Danish for Grab-N-Go with no labels. All Grab-N-Go products must have individual labels or labels on serving bowls/trays for individuals to be aware of allergens/ingredients. No person with a manager certificate was present. A Class Four facility must have a manager with a certificate in food safety. Thermometers and test strips were available.

Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington

No illness reporting policy was located on-site. There was no soap in the men’s bathroom; provide for hygiene. Signage indicating that employees must wash hands is needed in the women’s room. Parmesan cheese, which requires refrigeration, was found sitting out at room temperature. Refrigerate or use a brand that does not need refrigeration. The ice chute at the top was found in need of cleaning. The ice machine will need to be cleaned to ensure the entire path is free from debris. No sanitizer test strips were located. The inspector left some for the facility. Obtain strips to ensure proper quat levels. The bottom of the reach-in freezer needs to be wiped of food debris. The men’s toilet and sink need to be cleaned. The floors need more cleaning, particularly of accumulated debris beneath the reach-in freezers, beneath the three-compartment sink, under the cabinets, and in the walk-in cooler. Coats were observed hanging/stored on shelves containing food. Separate personal items from facility foods. Ensure deli items in the cold case are configured properly.

Clinton Memorial Atrium, 610 West Main St., Wilmington

Missing hanging thermometer. Please place thermometer in vending machine. Lock is not working, displays “temporarily out of service.”

Custom Mold Products, 92 Grant St., Wilmington

For the TCS foods vending machine, there is a missing hanging thermometer; please place a thermometer in the vending machine. The lock is not working. The temperature of the food is greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. For the coffee maker vending machine, there are no violations at this time. Cleanliness is acceptable. The display shows “temporarily out of service” when the bucket is filled.

Ferno-Market Coffee, 70 Weil Way, Wilmington

The bottom of the vending machine has a slight accumulation of sugar; Please clean. Displays “temporarily out of service” when bucket fills.

Ferno-Plant, 70 Weil Way, Wilmington

Displays “Temporarily out of service”when bucket is filled. No violations at this time.

The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville

A complaint was received regarding roaches by the register in the facility. However, no evidence of roaches was found on the counter, in the food service kitchen, or under the soda/slushie counter. Several traps/baits were found throughout the facility. The facility must use a licensed pest control operator instead of over-the-counter pest traps. The floors under the display shelf are dirty, and the floors around the perimeter of the business need to be cleaned. All floors must be maintained clean to improve the overall sanitation of the facility.

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

A complaint was received stating that an employee was seen blowing their nose on a paper towel by the drive-thru window drink station. The paper towel was discarded, then the employee ran their hands under cold water, dried their hands, and returned to work. The employee was wearing an apron. The complaint was discussed with the manager, and employees’ work practices were observed to ensure proper handling of food and handwashing. The manager stated that the hand sink had soap and paper towels because it was being used as a dump sink. If you want a dump sink, you will have to add an additional sink, go through plan approval, and it must be done under a plumbing permit.

Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Employees working in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints. Several towels were found on the cutting table, with one of the towels having sauce all over it. All towels must be used for wiping purposes only and must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Dirty towels were being used to wipe the pizza cutter before use and were left on the counter. Towels must be stored in sanitizer solution before use.

Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Received complaint that patron purchased two sandwiches, fries, and chicken nuggets and food was cold on 4/14 at 9:45 p.m. The inspector found no issues with temperatures. Everything in holding warmers were 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. The ice machine is not currently being used; its being used for storage. If not being used it needs to be moved out of the facility for ease of cleaning and improve overall sanitation.

Subway, 2825 SR 73, Wilmington

An inspection was prompted by a complaint regarding bare hand contact with washed produce. The manager stated that all employees know to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat food. The Person in Charge (PIC) will ensure everyone is coached accordingly. The inspector found the following violations during the inspection: Bread was not protected on top of the bread rack; it should be stored to prevent environmental contamination. Shredded cheese in the make table was at 45-46 degrees Fahrenheit. The PIC discarded it and replaced it with cheese from the walk-in cooler. The ice chute at the soda self-service area had debris (growth) inside; it should be removed and thoroughly cleaned. Contact an ice machine cleaning service to clean the interior portions of the ice machine. There were no paper towels in the dispenser at the hand sink nearest the three-compartment sink; they should be replaced. The sanitizer used for the slicer did not have a measurable amount of chlorine; remix and test before use. Shakers were not labeled to prevent misuse. Workers were observed without hair covers; both employees covered their hair with a hat, but no beard guard was used for the employee with a beard. Single-use lids and cups were open and stored beneath the hand towel dispenser; move to prevent contamination from dripping hands. A list of items needing cleaning was left.

Little Caesars Pizza, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

The sanitizer is not mixing at the three compartment sink; change the valve or repair/adjust. Found bottles stored among food contact surfaces; must separate. A drain cover is needed for the mop sink. Employees were observed without hair covering/ beard nets. Continue to clean speed racks. More cleaning needed of light shields. The other (previous) violations were corrected. Correct remainder of violations by April 26.

Hardika LLC (Dairy Queen), 59 Gano Rd., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Bob Evans Restaurants #2003, 1075 East Side Dr., Wilmington

No posting was available for cleaning up fecal accidents. Two handouts with cleanup procedures were left. An employee washing dishes was observed washing dirty dishes, then turning and putting away clean dishes before going back to dirty dishes without changing gloves or washing hands. Employees must wash hands when changing jobs as needed throughout the day and when handling dirty dishes before handling clean ones. The potato soup in the walk-in cooler was not dated (corrected). In the reach-in on the right side of the grill in the kitchen, nothing is dated on top (steak, potatoes, sausage, ham, turkey, and cheese). All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within seven days. In the walk-in cooler, black bean veggies dated April 10, pork sausage crumbles dated April 11, and coleslaw dated April 8 were found. The manager discarded them while at the facility. Grab-and-go cookies at the cash register have no labels. In the kitchen, the cold holding bar across from the grill had ham at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. All cold items must be kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to prevent bacterial growth. Additionally, the cold hold bar had ranch dressing, salsa, and other sauces not dated. All products must be dated when removed from the original package and must be dated for use within seven days or properly discarded. The counter in front of the cold holding area is extremely dirty. Food and raw eggs counter is used to sit plates to plate food before going into the warmer. All food contact surfaces/prep areas must be kept clean. The grill cook has a beard and is not wearing a beard restraint. Note: The grill cook keeps paper towels in his back pocket to wipe off sweat from his face; he needs to have gloves and wash hands each time he wipes his face. There is a rail leaking water onto the floor in the kitchen. The manager said they have a work order for it before April 30. All equipment must be maintained in good working order and replaced sooner than April 30 if needed. The inside of the microwave in the kitchen is dirty. All non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean. Mops must be stored in a manner for heads to air dry to prevent mold, mildew, and pests. An electrical cord by the hand sink presents a possible electrical shock. Please move the cord to be plugged into another outlet.

Tom’s Express Market, 7529 Fairground Rd., Blanchester

No hanging thermometer was observed in the small reach-in cooler nearest to the cappuccino mix machine. Obtain one to monitor ambient air temperature. Cappuccino mixes inside the machine need to be labeled as to flavor/kind. There is a light burnt out in the cappuccino machine; replace it to prevent misuse. More cleaning is needed on the floors behind all equipment. Gaps in walls need to be filled near the hand sink where electric is located. Cracked floor tiles were found in various areas and loose baseboarding in the men’s room; replace them. Chain all gas containers (with compressed gas) to prevent injury. Clean the ice cream machine before use.