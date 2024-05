Representing Clinton-Massie High School, Taylor Green recently participated in the state FFA finals livestock judging contest. Green placed four classes of livestock and delivered four sets of reasons, resulting in her 12 place individual ranking. Submitted photos Left to right: Elle Dunham, Cassie Hargis, Taylor Green, and John Evans make up the FFA livestock judging team from Great Oaks Career Campuses for Clinton-Massie High School.

