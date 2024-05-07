Health Alliance of Clinton County third annual golf scramble set

The third annual Health Alliance of Clinton County golf scramble will be held June 21 at Snow Hill Golf Course.
Registration for the golf scramble will begin at 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start for the event set for 9 a.m. Lunch will be served following the tournament.
There will be hold contests and raffle prizes. The top prize for a hole-in-one is an ATV from Clinton County Motorsports, according to tournament co-chairs Ann Johnson and Connie Mason.
Health Alliance members have hole sponsorships, cart sponsorships and corporate sponsorships available.
Golf forms are available at http:/healthallianceclinton.org as well as the Health Alliance Facebook page.
Register on or before June 19. For more information contact Kyle Miller, director of golf, at 937-987-2491 or via email kyle(at)snowhillcountryclub.com.
The Health Alliance of Clinton County is a partner with the Clinton County Foundation, an independent non-profit organization.
Some of the HACC’s past recipients are the Cancer Patient Assistance Program, Hospice of Clinton County, Heather’s Hope for Diabetes and the Medical Education Fund.