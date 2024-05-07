Moss, WC women’s basketball holding trio of camps in June

The Wilmington College women’s basketball team is hosting three camps over the summer.

The first camp is a youth camp on June 1. The youth camp is for players in grades 2-8 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Cost is $64. Players will learn basketball skills from the Wilmington College coaching staff and players. The camp will include basketball fundamentals taught to the current Quakers players along with drills and games.

The second camp is the team shootout on June 7-8. Both junior varsity and varsity teams are welcome for the camp, with games beginning at 10 a.m. It is $318 for one team, with an option to save $150 for a second team. Three games are guaranteed for one team with a five-game guarantee for two teams.

Teams will compete against other schools while showing skills for the Wilmington College coaching staff. Tours of campus are available upon request. Game balls are provided, but coaches must bring warm-up basketballs. No housing is provided, but local hotels are an option.

The final camp is the elite camp on June 9. The camp is for grades 9-12 and will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. each day. Cost is $54. Players will go through drills, competitive team play, and position specific instructions. Each individual will have the opportunity to showcase talent in a collegiate style environment. Parents are allowed to stay and watch the camp.

All camps will take place at Hermann Court on the campus of Wilmington College. The camps will be conducted by the Wilmington College coaching staff and players.

Further questions can be directed to Quakers head coach Sydney Moss at [email protected].