May declared Military Appreciation Month

From left to right: Jeff Rollins, director/service officer of the Veterans Service Commission; Linda Mider, president of the American Legion in Blanchester; Glenn Figart, board member and member of the American Legion; board president Anthony Greene with the Disabled American Veterans (At Large); president county commissioner Mike McCarty; Kelly Hopkins, secretary with the Military Order of the Purple Heart; Charles Rose, American Legion Commander; and county commissioner Kerry R. Steed gather on Monday morning to present a proclamation proclaiming May as National Military Appreciation Month. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — In a ceremony held on Monday morning at the Clinton County Commissioners’ office, a proclamation declaring May 2024 as Military Appreciation Month in Clinton County was presented.

The proclamation underscored the invaluable contributions and sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces throughout the nation’s history. President commissioner Mike McCarty read the proclamation:

“Whereas, the freedom and security that the citizens of the United States enjoy today are direct results of the blood shed and continued vigilance given by the United States Armed Forces over the history of our great nation; and

“Whereas, the sacrifices made by the members of the United States Armed Forces, and their families, have permitted our nation’s citizens to enjoy the liberties guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America; and

“Whereas, in 1999, the United States Congress passed a resolution proclaiming May as National Military Appreciation Month, calling for all Americans to remember those who gave their lives in the defense of freedom and to honor the men and women of all of our Armed Services who have served and are now serving our country, together with their families; and

“Whereas, we owe a great debt of gratitude to those who have sacrificed themselves for our liberty and for the security of this nation; and

“Whereas, through their commitment to freedom, America’s Armed Forces and Veterans have made the world more secure and have demonstrated that freedom should be cherished and appreciated by all.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that Clinton County Commissioners proclaim the month of May 2024 as Military Appreciation Month in Clinton County and we encourage all citizens to recognize the valor of our veterans and the many sacrifices made by our military personnel and their families by displaying the flag of the United States at their homes and businesses.”

In addition to the proclamation, the VFW in Wilmington announced an initiative to support veterans in the community. On the Friday and Saturday preceding Memorial Day, the VFW will distribute poppy flowers in exchange for donations of any kind. These symbolic flowers serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by servicemen and women and provide tangible support to veterans in need. Various locations across town will participate in this cause, offering residents an opportunity to express their gratitude and solidarity with veterans.