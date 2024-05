Accident on W. Locust diverts traffic

An accident near the Wood Street intersection off West Locust Street in Wilmington has resulted in a roadblock, obstructing traffic flow near Kratzer’s Pharmacy. The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, prompting detours onto nearby side streets. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly as further details are awaited. An accident near the Wood Street intersection off West Locust Street in Wilmington has resulted in a roadblock, obstructing traffic flow near Kratzer’s Pharmacy. The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, prompting detours onto nearby side streets. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly as further details are awaited. A Wilmington Police Department cruiser blocks off West Locust Street directly in front of Kratzer’s Pharmacy following an accident near the Wood Street intersection. Traffic diversions are in place as authorities attend to the scene.

A Wilmington Police Department cruiser blocks off West Locust Street directly in front of Kratzer’s Pharmacy following an accident near the Wood Street intersection. Traffic diversions are in place as authorities attend to the scene.