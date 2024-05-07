WHS senior Applegate headed to Chatham U. for softball

Wilmington High School senior Jaydin Applegate will continue her academic and softball career at Chatham University, Chatham is an NCAA Division III institution in Pittsburgh, Pa. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Todd Reynolds, Ashley Reynolds, Jaydin Applegate, Steve Applegate, Mary Roberts; back row, Michael Reynolds, Brian Roberts, Layla Reynolds. According to the SBAAC website, Applegate is hitting .388 this season with 17 runs scored and 15 runs driven in. She has a .516 on-base percentage. Applegate also has pitched one inning for WHS with one strikeout.