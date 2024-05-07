Council on Aging celebrates Older Americans Month in Clinton Co.

Established in 1963, Older Americans Month is celebrated every May. Led by the federal Administration for Community Living, Older Americans Month is a time to recognize older Americans’ contributions, highlight aging trends and reaffirm commitments to serving the older adults in our communities, according to a news release.

This year’s theme, “Powered by Connection,” focuses on the profound impact that meaningful connections have on the well-being and health of older adults. Council on Aging (COA) serves as the Area Agency on Aging for Clinton County and is dedicated to helping area older adults and caregivers connect to important services and resources that promote independence, dignity and quality of life.

“Council on Aging is the local connection to the wide range of services available to older adults and their caregivers,” said Council on Aging CEO Suzanne Burke. “When we connect someone with a home health aide and home-delivered meals, or utility assistance and home repairs, or even a local health and wellness workshop, we’re helping to ensure that individual remains connected to their homes, as well as their friends, family and community.”

Council on Aging offers several programs and services designed to help Clinton County older adults remain both connected to their community and independent in their homes. Services are delivered to eligible older adults through contracts with an array of local organizations.

The Clinton County Elderly Services Program: provides in-home care services including personal care, homemaking, transportation and meals to help eligible older adults remain independent in their homes. A Council on Aging care manager works with each client to connect them to appropriate services. Eligibility begins at age 65.

Clinton County Older Adults Home Modification Program: via a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, this program provides free minor home repairs or safety modifications that help income-eligible older adults continue to live independently at home. Eligibility begins at age 62. Must own and reside in the home where work will occur.

Clinton County Senior Utility Assistance Program: developed by County Commissioners and administered by Council on Aging, this program provides income-eligible older adults with assistance paying their utility bills. Eligibility begins at age 60.

Free Health and Wellness Workshops: Council on Aging partners with a variety of organizations in Clinton County to offer free health and wellness workshops designed with older adults and caregivers in mind. Workshops focus on managing chronic health conditions such as diabetes or chronic pain, as well as fall prevention. Workshop offerings and schedules vary throughout the year. Watch Council on Aging’s website, www.help4seniors.org/workshops, for the latest workshop information.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program: Council on Aging provides enrollment assistance for this popular program which provides fresh, nutritious, locally grown fruits and vegetables through farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Eligible participants receive $50 to spend at participating markets during the growing season. Program enrollment for the 2024 season will begin in May. Watch Council on Aging’s website (www.help4seniors.org/farmersmarket) and Facebook page for details.

Aging and Disability Resource Center: operated by Council on Aging, the Aging and Disability Resource Center serves as the front door to aging-related programs and services in Clinton County. Individuals can speak with specialists about specific needs or to learn about resources in the community. Specialists are available by phone, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at (937) 584-7200. Or, stop by Council on Aging’s Clinton County office to meet with a specialist in person: 2333 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It is recommended that individuals call ahead to make an appointment.

Outreach Bureau: organizations or groups that are interested in learning more about Council on Aging’s programs and services may request a speaker or invite COA to participate in a local event. For assistance, contact Lisa Kruse at [email protected] or (513) 345-2019.

For more information about these programs and services – and more – contact Council on Aging at (937) 584-7200. Or, visit Council on Aging staff at these upcoming events in Clinton County:

Clinton County Job and Community Resource Fair: 4-7 p.m., May 8 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, Floral Hall

Clinton County Community Action Program Senior Awareness Fair: Noon-2 p.m., June 13 at the Clinton County Aging-Up Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Port William-Lumberton Senior Center: Noon, July 2, 54 Port William Road, Wilmington

Clinton County Farmers’ Market: Council on Aging is a sponsor of this year’s market and lead sponsor of the market’s popular Community Resource Day, 8:30 a.m.-noon, July 27 at Clinton County Courthouse Square

Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Member Showcase: Noon – 1 p.m., Aug. 27 at Council on Aging’s Wilmington Office, 2333 Rombach Ave.