N. Lincoln St. one-lane closure set for Thursday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announces a one-lane closure on North Lincoln Street at the Creekview Development (previously the drive-in) beginning at 9:30 a.m. this Thursday, May 9, according to a news release.

Traffic will be allowed in both directions and will be maintained by a flagger. The road is expected to return to two-lane traffic in the afternoon on Thursday, May 9, weather permitting.

The road closure is necessary for asphalt repairs.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the City Services, (937) 382-6509 or by email to [email protected].