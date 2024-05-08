N. South St., W. Vine St. lane closures to start May 13

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announces lane closures at the intersection of North South Street and Vine Street to take place the week of May 13, weather permitting, according to a news release. Lane shifts will occur; however, motorists may travel as normal through the intersection.

The lane closures are necessary to repair storm sewer infrastructure.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509.