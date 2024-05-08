Wilson talks state of the police department at Rotary meeting

Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, with Bob Wilson, interim chief of the Wilmington Police Department. Submitted photo

Bob Wilson, interim chief of the Wilmington Police Department, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Conference Center.

Wilson said he is a Wilmington native – married 26 years – three daughters (youngest one in Navy stationed in Sicily), and one son with disability. He has 25 years with the Wilmington Police Department.

Wilson also said that it’s a known fact that it’s been a rough couple of years for the department. The department is working to increase/improve public relations by:

– Working on more accountability with officers

– More training/education for officers

Wilson reported that officers are now required to make followup calls to victims within a week of report.

Citizens will be seeing more foot patrol downtown, especially during events on Friday and Saturday nights.

Wilson said he is working to bring back the bike patrol, but they need more manpower.

Recent changes in the department are to the vehicles and uniforms. A new tracking system has been implemented.

Wilson said the department currently has 25 total officers with two female officers.

The department currently has openings for two new officers.

In 2023, the department responded to 1,074 calls:

– Biggest issues are drugs and petty theft

– Relationship with Wilmington, Blanchester, Sabina and Sheriff departments are strong

– Mayor is supportive

– Residents can assist by supporting officers by helping to build up morale.