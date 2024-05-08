Norman awarded OWU Theory-to-Practice Grant

DELAWARE, OH — Jenna Norman, of Wilmington, has been awarded a spring 2024 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University.

According to a news release, part of the OWU Connection, the competitive, university-funded grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities.

Norman will complete a project titled “Exploring Entrepreneurial Endeavors in Catania, Sicily,” with Destiny Coleman, M.S., administrative director of The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship, with co-applicants Jon Younkman, MBA, assistant professor of Economics and Business, and Ohio Wesleyan students Giorgi Bediashvili of Tbilisi, Georgia; Kara Cannon of Delaware, Ohio; Kevin Fratz of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Kathy Habian of Medina, Ohio; Katie Lucas of New Bremen, Ohio; Cooper Meek of Van Nuys, California; Bavneet Singh of New Delhi, India; and Thomas Stathulis of Westerville, Ohio.

The group will travel to Italy from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

“Our objective is to learn about entrepreneurship and its characteristics in Catania, the economic hub of Sicily with a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Coleman said. “This project will allow us to explore a new economic environment, meet with various entrepreneurs, and discuss business challenges and solutions while comparing practices to those in the U.S.”

For the spring grant cycle, Ohio Wesleyan awarded grants totaling more than $64,200.