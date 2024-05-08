VanPelt named to Samford University Dean’s List

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Johanna VanPelt, of Wilmington, was among the 1,931 students named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

