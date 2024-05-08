Norman inducted into Mortar Board national honor society

DELAWARE, OH — Jenna Norman, of Wilmington, was inducted this spring into the Mortar Board national honor society at Ohio Wesleyan University.

According to a news release, Mortar Board recognizes students with senior standing for exemplary scholarship, leadership, and service.

The honor society, founded in 1918, also “provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.”

Learn more about Mortar Board at https://mortarboard.org and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Honors Program at www.owu.edu/honors.

