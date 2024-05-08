Wilson puts on a show at SBAAC Track and Field Championships

BATAVIA — Cale Wilson put on a show Wednesday at the SBAAC Track and Field Championships at Holman Stadium.

Wilson, after winning the long jump on Monday, blitzed the track with a trio of wins in the 100-meter dash (11.21), the 400-meter dash (50.37) and the 200-meter dash (22.46) to complete a four-win conference championship.

Clinton-Massie’s boys led the American Division boys meet after one day but Batavia surged ahead and won the meet 152 to Clinton-Massie’s 124. Wilmington was fourth.

Blanchester was third in the National Division girls meet with East Clinton six points back in fourth place.

The East Clinton boys were fifth in the National Division while Blanchester was sixth.

Clinton-Massie was fourth and clipped Wilmington by two points 66 to 64.

Blanchester’s Aubrey Stevens won the 100-meter hurdles by a hair, clocking a 16.88 while the runnerup ran 16.92. In turn, Stevens was second in the 100-meter dash by .05 of a second. She ran 13.26.

Jaida Jones, Addison Lewis, Laylla Sears and Chloe Paulson ran 1:54.98 to win the 4×200-meter relay.

Molly Seabaugh of East Clinton won the 800-meter run in 2:24.

The Clinton-Massie girls 4×400-meter relay team of Madi Bayless, Addison Swope, Hailey Myers and Kaylee Ramsey ran 4;24.86 and won the final event of the American Division girls meet.

SUMMARY

May 8, 2024

SBAAC Track and Field Championships

@Batavia Holman Stadium

BOYS NATIONAL

Team scores: Clermont NE 144.5, Williamsburg 134, Georgetown 89, Bethel-Tate 85, East Clinton 58, Blanchester 40, Felicity-Franklin 23.5

110 hurdles: Isaiah Abbott 2nd 19.30; Ian Hopkins 3rd 19.9; Elyon Hackmann 4th 20.22

100 dash: Casey Gilbert 7th 12.08

4×200 relay: Blanchester 6th (Isaiah Abbott, Elijah McVey, Jacob Allen, Matthew Barnes) 1:44.99; East Clinton 7th (Sawyer Fooce, Sean Schweikert, Austin Kmatz, Aiden McQueen) 1:46.11

1600 run: Jackson Seabaugh 7th 5:00.4

4×100 relay: Blanchester 2nd (Jacob Allen, Casey Gilbert, Isaiah Abbott, Samuel McEntire) 46.9; East Clinton 6th (Barrett Beam, Brenden Barber, Aiden McQueen, Sawyer Fooce) 51.83

400 dash: Jacob George 3rd 54.27

300 hurdles: Elyon Hackmann 7th 51.75

800 run: Kaiden Roth 2nd 2:07.32

200 dash: Casey Gilbert 4th 24.7; Samuel McEntire 6th 24.86

3200 run: Jackson Seabaugh 5th 11:30.5

4×400 relay: East Clinton 5th (Elyon Hackmann, Landen Kaun, Kaiden Roth, Jacob George) 3:46.22; Blanchester 7th (Matthew Barnes, Ian Hopkins, Elijah McVey, Jacob Allen) 4:18.71

GIRLS NATIONAL

Team scores: Bethel Tate 153, Williamsburg 132, Blanchester 78, East Clinton 72, Clermont NE 62, Georgetown 52, Felicity-Franklin 15

100 hurdles: Aubrey Stevens 1st 16.88; Sahara Tate 5th 20.51; Lily Rice 7th 20.94

100 dash: Aubrey Stevens 2nd 13.26; Sahara Tate 8th 14.74

4×200 relay: Blanchester 1st (Jaida Jones, Addison Lewis, Laylla Sears, Chloe Paulson) 1:54.98; East Clinton 5th (Carman Brown, Taylor Brown, Kendall DeBoard, Emily Arnold) 2:11.24

1600 run: Molly Seabaugh 2nd 5:46.15; Kaylyn Deaton 5th in 6:05.72

4×100 relay: Blanchester 2nd (Jaida Jones, Chloe Paulson, Kendall Koch, Aubrey Stevens) 53.42; East Clinton (Kaylee Terrell, Kendall DeBold, Carla Hurtado Monge, Emily Arnold) 62.54

400 dash: Grace Wiseman 3rd 65.83; Laylla Sears 4th 66.14

300 hurdles: Chloe Paulson 2nd 50.84; Aubrey Stevens 3rd 51.59; Sahara Tate sixth 58.04

800 run: Molly Seabaugh 1st 2:24; Grace Wiseman 4th 2:35.29

200 dash: Jaida Jones 6th 29.22

3200 run: Kaylyn Deaton 3rd 13:06.65; Paityn Conley 7th 17:05.47

4×400 relay: Blanchester 2nd (Kendall Koch, Addison Lewis, Laylla Sears, Chloe Paulson) 4:29.79; East Clinton 3rd (Grace Wiseman, Kaylee Terrell, Carman Brown, Molly Seabaugh) 4:33.19

GIRLS AMERICAN

Team scores: New Richmond 127, Western Brown 119, Batavia 90, Clinton-Massie 66, Wilmington 64, Goshen 57

100 hurdles: Taliah Billingsley 2nd 16.5; Madison Schuster 3rd 16.84; Kaylee Ramsey 6th 17.96

100 dash: Olivia Carpenter 5th 13.35

4×200 relay: Clinton-Massie 2nd (Olivia Carpenter, Rosie Hall, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 1:52.89

1600 run: Madilyn Brausch 3rd 5:45.84

4×100 relay: Wilmington 2nd (Makenna Tolliver, Alexa Rich, Madison Schuster, Taliah Billingsley) 52.35; Clinton-Massie 4th (Olivia Carpenter, Rosie Hall, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 52.97

400 dash: Hailey Myers 3rd 63.82

300 hurdles: Kaylee Ramsey 4th 51.43; Addison Swope 5th 52.11; Angelica Pais Becher 55.19

800 run: Hailey Meyers 4th 2:41.84; Madilyn Brausch 5th 2:41.9

200 dash: Alexa Rich 4th 28.34

3200 run: Madilyn Brausch 2nd 13:00.16; Jillian Arledge 4th 13:50.71

4×400 relay: Clinton-Massie 1st (Madi Bayless, Addison Swope, Hailey Meyers Kaylee Ramsey) 4:24.86

BOYS AMERICAN

Team scores: Batavia 152, Clinton-Massie 124, Western Brown 73, Wilmington 68, New Richmond 64, Goshen 41

110 hurdles: Jude Leahy 3rd 16.61; Miles Theetge 4th 16.81

100 dash: Cale Wilson 1st 11.21; Willem Kimple 3rd 11.45

4×200 relay: Clinton-Massie 2nd (Weston Carpenter, Willem Kimple, Jude Leahy, Miles Theetge) 1:33.36; Wilmington 3rd (Darius Stewart, Logan Johnson, Julius Jackson, Elijah Stewart) 1:35.82

1600 run: NA

4×100 relay: Clinton-Massie 2nd (Weston Carpenter, Willem Kimple, Jude Leahy, Jason Flint) 45.04; Wilmington 4th (Darius Stewart, Elijah Stewart, Blake Turner, Zane Smith) 45.72

400 dash: Cale Wilson 1st 50.37; Preston Zeigler 4th 53.7; Conner Walters 6th 54.69

300 hurdles: Julius Jackson 2nd 41.86; Miles Theetge 3rd 42.22

800 run: NA

200 run: Cale Wilson 1st 22.46; Willem Kimple 5th 23.77

3200 run: Oliver McDermott 6th 11:18.91

4×400 relay: Wilmington 2nd (Preston Zeigler, Conner Walters, Holden Wulff, Julius Jackson) 3;43.47; Clinton-Massie 5th (Weston Carpenter, Jason Flint, Chase Malatt, Caleb Werling) 3:57.04