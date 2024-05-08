Blue Lions hold Wildcats to 2 hits in 5-1 win

WASHINGTON CH — In a tightly contested battle, Washington defeated Blanchester 5-1 Wednesday in non-league baseball at Washington Senior High School.
The Wildcats, 18-5 on the year, collected just two hits — one each by Sammy Roush and Caleb Sears.
“The bats were non-existent today,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We managed to get some guys in scoring position a few times, but never got the two-out hit we were looking for.”
Washington was a state semifinalist last season.
SUMMARY
May 8, 2024
@Washington Senior High School
Blue Lions 5, Wildcats 1
B^0^0^1^0^0^0^0^^1-2-2
W^2^0^0^3^0^0^x^^5-4-0
(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-0-1-0 Dees 2-0-0-1 Sipple 4-0-0-0 Dick 3-0-0-0 Elston 3-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0 Wiley 2-0-0-0 Behymer 0-0-0-0 Sears 2-1-1-0 Skates 1-0-0-0 Mueller 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-1-2-1
(5) WASHINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Osborne 1-1-0-0 Yeazel 4-0-0-2 Walls 2-1-1-0 Eskins 1-0-0-0 Lotz 3-0-1-2 Lynch 3-0-1-0 Miller 2-1-0-0 Robertson 2-1-0-0 Coffman 3-0-0-0 Heath 3-1-1-1 TOTALS 24-5-4-5
2B: W-Lotz
HBP: W-Miller
SAC: B-Dees
SB: B-Sears 2, Skates; W-Osborne 2, Lynch, Miller, Robertson
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Blanchester
Dick (L)^5^4^5^3^3^7
Adkins^1^0^0^0^1^3
Washington
Miller (W)^6^0^1^1^5^10
Heath^1^2^0^0^1^1