Clinton County Kids and Company to present ‘Beauty and the Beast JR.’

WILMINGTON — This year, Clinton County Kids and Company is inviting the community to its presentation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast JR.”

Auditions will be Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. in the auditeria at Wilmington High School.

“We are looking for students ages 6-18 for various roles,” the Kids and Company news release states. “No need to prepare or memorize anything. Please come ready to sing and dressed in comfortable clothing you can move in.”

The show is directed by Ken Lydy, with music direction by Gina Sheldon, choreography by Ami Gallagher-Filip, and costumes and make-up by Tara Lydy.

Beauty and the Beast JR. tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible. Beauty and the Beast JR. features classic songs from the Academy Award®-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony®-nominated Broadway musical.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Beauty and the Beast JR. or other Disney shows, visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

Performances of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. are open to the public at Wilmington High School (auditeria) on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and two performances on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted at the door. Ticket reservations are required. More information about tickets will be available soon.