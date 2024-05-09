Several demonstrations made at On-Target 4-H meeting

Avery Hammon with her 6-month-old python named “Ghost” at the Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club meeting. Brian Cline with Hotshots Archery Academy, Inc. was the guest speaker. Shilo Morgan and his compound bow. Stanley Chesney with his Rubik’s cube.

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, April 8 at 6:39 p.m. There were 50 in attendance. President Makenzie Daniels opened the meeting.

Ellie Jordan led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Luke Robinson led the group in the 4-H Pledge. Stanley Chesney read the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

Brian Cline from Hotshots Archery Academy, Inc. was our guest speaker. He talked about the different levels for archery competition, their archery shop, location and hours. Brian did a wonderful job.

Makenzie Daniels handed out certificates from 2023. Judy Hatfield talked about projects, Youth Shotgun Camp, Fair Royalty/Ambassador applications due, and Steel Fun Shoot. Dave Chesney talked about the raffle.

Stanley Chesney did a Member Minute on his rubix cube. Stanley solved the Rubik’s cube in two minutes and six seconds. Avery Hammon did her Member Minute on her 6-month-old python snake named “Ghost.” Shilo Morgan did his Member Minute on his compound bow. All three did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes.

There will be no Member Minutes for May due to the Stop The Bleed training. Makenzie Daniels went over upcoming dates.

The meeting adjourned at 7:44 p.m. The group then broke out into disciplines.