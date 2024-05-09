Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Wilmington Garden Club to hold plant sale

The Wilmington Garden Club will hold a plant sale on May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clinton County History Center with parking at First Christian Church. For those with questions, please email Ann Carr at [email protected] or call by phone at 937-725-7955.

Blood Drive to be held at Blan Church of Christ

The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, May 16 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 29-June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Kiwanis Club to host pancake brunch

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington is hosting a pancake brunch on Saturday, May 18 from 8-11 a.m. in the parking lot of First Christian Church on Columbus Avenue. Limited space for outside dining will be available, so to go meals are encouraged. Everything will move inside if it rains. This will coincide with the Garden Club’s plant sale at the Clinton County History Center. Funds from the brunch will be used to further serve the youth of Clinton County in projects such as swim lessons, bike rodeo, literacy program and scholarships.

Kiwanis annual bike rodeo set to return

Bring your bike and join Kiwanis of Wilmington for the annual bike rodeo on May 18. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids of all ages will complete a series of stations to “certify” they are bike-safe. This year’s rodeo will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital in the back parking lot next to the bike trail. At the conclusion of the stations, each participant can go on a ride down the Luther Warren Peace Path to practice everything they’ve learned. Participants will make stops along the way at Wheelies of Mulberry for a snack and continue to Xidas park for a water break and then circle back to CMH. The entire event is free.

Port William alumni to meet

The annual Port William Alumni dinner/meeting will be held June 1 at the Wilmington Aging-Up Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. The evening will open with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. After dinner, a business meeting will be conducted by president Mark Mason. Then Don DeVoe, class of ‘59, will speak. DeVoe was recently inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame 24. His prestigious career included coaching at Virginia Tech, University of Tennessee and Navy. For more information, call 937-728-6699, or 937-381-2034. Invitations are in the mail and reservations are required.