Cougars edge Hurricane on lacrosse senior night 10-9

WILMINGTON — Edgewood spoiled Wilmington lacrosse’s senior night festivities with a 10-9 win Wednesday at Alumn Field.

Seniors are Austin Brooks, Jon Custis, Jelani Hunter, Tank Smith and Patrick Tucker.

Logan Fugate had 14 saves in goal for the Hurricane.

“I was extremely proud of the effort and intensity we played with,” Wilmington coach Adam Shultz said. “Edgewood has some extremely skilled players that challenged our defense, but we made it a game. Fugate has been improving and has kept many contests close.”

Michael Streety had five goals while Custis had two. Tank Smith and Justin Scarberry also scored for the Hurricane. Tucker had two assists and Hunter handed out one.

Wilmington (4-8) will play at Johnstown Monroe 6:30 p.m. Friday.