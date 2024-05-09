Davis, Falcons blank Spartans in tournament battle 11-0

Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Laila Davis scored three runs and pitched a five-hitter as Clinton-Massie defeated Valley View 11-0 in five innings Wednesday in a Division II Sectional tournament game.

The Falcons (11-12) will face Monroe 5 p.m. today in the second round.

“The girls played well,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said. “(They) hit the ball together as a team. Eight different Falcons had a hit, which was good to see.”

Davis had two of those hits while picking up the win in the circle. She walked just one.

“Davis did a great job, throwing strikes and the ladies played good defense behind her,” Lewis said. “Any time you can get a win in the post-season, it is a good thing.”

Brylie Green had a bases loaded, three-run double for Massie. Sydney Doyle homered while Karley Goodwin, Olivia Ward and Izzy Penewit had two hits each.

SUMMARY

May 8 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Falcons 11, Spartans 0

VV^0^0^0^0^0^^0-5-1

CM^4^5^0^2^x^^11-12-1

(11) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 3-2-2-0 Doyle 2-1-1-2 Crombie 3-1-1-1 Davis 2-3-2-0 O. Ward 3-2-2-1 Sandlin 2-1-1-0 Green 2-1-1-3 Penewit 3-0-2-3 M. Ward 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-11-12-10

2B: CM-Goodin 2, Green, O. Ward

HR: CM-Doyle

HBP: CM-Davis, Green

SB: CM-Doyle

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Davis (W)^5^5^0^0^1^3