State-ranked Carlisle improves to 24-3 with win over East Clinton

CARLISLE — East Clinton lost to state-ranked Carlisle 7-0 Wednesday in a Division III Sectional softball game at CHS.

Chloe Scott pitched well, giving up five earned runs and not walking a batter. She struck out three.

But Carlisle’s Savannah Brown struck out 16 and gave up just two hits as the Indians advance in the tournament.

Novalee Dotson and Scott had the hits for the Astros (3-16). Taylor Barton walked twice.

Winners of six in a row, the Indians (24-3) had scored more than seven runs in each of their last five games, dating back to a 7-6 loss to Lucasville Valley on April 27.