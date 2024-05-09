Roush spins 3-hitter as Wildcats win No. 19, 1-0

BLANCHESTER — Sammy Roush pitched a three-hitter and Caleb Sears ran his way in for a run as Blanchester defeated Eastern Brown 1-0 Thursday at Bott Field.

The win puts Blanchester at 19-4.

“You don’t win a lot of games 1-0,” said Aaron, Lawson, BHS manager. “Bats continue to stay silent. I commend our guys for not taking any bad at-bats to the field. We don’t win today without good pitching and defense.”

Roush fanned nine and walked just one in winning his sixth game in eight decisions. He has two shutouts on the year.

The only run of the game came in the third when Sears reached on an error, stole second, stole third and came home on Dray Dees single to left field.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Wildcats 1, Warriors 0

EB^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0-3-1

B^0^0^1^0^0^0^x^^1-4-1

(0) EASTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Edmisten 3-0-0-0 Sawyers 3-0-1-0 Haupt 2-0-1-0 Vaughn 3-0-1-0 Murphy 3-0-0-0 Prine 3-0-0-0 Riggs 3-0-0-0 Gallant 2-0-0-0 Vance 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-0-3-0

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-0-0-0 Dees 3-0-2-1 Sipple 3-0-0-0 Dick 2-0-0-0 Mueller 3-0-0-0 Elston 1-0-1-0 Behymer 1-0-0-0 Reynolds 2-0-0-0 Wiley 2-0-0-0 Sears 2-1-1-0 TOTALS 22-1-4-1

HBP: B-Dick

SB: B-Sears 3, Dees 3, Behymer; EB-Haupt

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Eastern

Riggs (L)^6^4^1^0^1^6

Blanchester

Roush (W)^7^3^0^0^1^9