Massie mashes 4 HRs, humbles Hornets 11-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie hit four homers and ran away from Monroe 11-2 Thursday in a Division II Sectional softball game at CMHS.

The game was called with Monroe batting in the top of the seventh due to rain, Massie manager Brandon Lewis said.

Emma Crombie, Sydney Doyle, Karley Goodin and Haley Hinkle all homered in the win. Massie had 12 hits with Hinkle driving in three runs.

Crombie, Doyle, Goodin and Laila Davis had two hits and two runs batted in each.

Davis was the winning pitcher.

The Falcons will face No. 1 seed Greenville 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district championship game.