Theetge stays and Creech provides relief in Massie’s 6-1 win

MARIEMONT — Will Creech pitched five strong innings and Miles Theetge continued his torrid streak at the plate Thursday in Clinton-Massie 6-1 win over Mariemont.

Creech pitched five shutout innings in relief to help Clinton-Massie improve to 13-8. He gave up just two hits and walked only one.

“Big Will has come in during big moments all season and keeps getting the job done,” Massie manager Tyler Hayslip said. “Big kudos to him because this season has shown how much hard work he has put in during the off-season.”

Theetge had three hits and “two big catches to dampen any thought of a rally from (Mariemont),” said Hayslip.

Since starting the season 14-for-44 (.318), Theetge has 21 hits in 27 at-bats over seven games for an unbelievable .778 batting average.

“Hopefully we can take this momentum into the tournament,” said Hayslip.

The Falcons will host Harrison 5 p.m. May 10 at Paul Schwamberger Field in a Division II Sectional game.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2024

@Mariemont High School

Falcons 6, Warriors 1

CM^0^1^0^0^0^0^1^4^^6-11-1

M^1^0^0^0^0^0^0^^1-5-2

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Elkins 3-1-2-0 Theetge 4-2-3-1 Black 3-1-1-0 Doyle 3-0-1-1 Frisch 4-1-1-1 Denehy 4-0-1-1 Smith 3-0-1-1 Adams 3-0-0-0 Kendrick 1-0-0-0 Creech 2-1-1-0 TOTYALS 30-6-11-5

(1) MARIEMONT (ab-r-h-rbi) Dector 3-0-0-0 Jones 3-1-1-0 Davis 3-0-1-0 Bronson 3-0-1-1 Rapp 3-0-1-0 Letton 2-0-0-0 Simpson 3-0-1-0 Duckwall 3-0-0-0 Widecan 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 26-1-5-1

2B: CM-Frisch, Theetge, Smith; M-Davis

HBP: CM-Doyle

SB: CM-Theetge

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Denehy^2^3^1^1^0^1

Creech (W)^5^2^0^0^1^2

Mariemont

Metz^4^5^1^1^1^3

Jones (L)^3^6^5^4^1^2