Southern State’s ADN program celebrates graduation

The newest graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program at Southern State Community College are (front row, l-r): Mariaha Moyer, Jamie Snodgress, Emma Prine, Paige Campbell, Julianne Middleton, Casandra Collins (Middle row, l-r) Emily Thomas, Julia Ervin, Allison Callihan, Hannah Osborne, Harley Warnock, Elaina Colston, Chelsey Penwell, Alexandra Purcell, Audrey Wilson, Kelby Craig, Taylor Moore, Angela Malicoat, Ryan McBride, Tammy McClure, Kalene Bonar, Crystal McIntosh, Leanne Riffle (back row, l-r) Ashleigh Klickner, Makayla Bolen, Savannah Lynch, Victoria Ferguson, Jason Burns, Zoe Arnold, Katy Kattine, Zoe Fittro, Rhianna Daulton, Dezirae Valentine, James Reed, Amy Jarman. Submitted photo

Thirty-six graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 2 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Mariaha Moyer, of Clinton County, opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs. During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Zoe Fittro of Highland County led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Jason Burns, of Highland County.

Clinton County residents who were part of the 2024 ADN graduating class: Victoria Ferguson, Savannah Lynch, Mariaha Moyer, James Reed, and Harley Warnock.

“We are excited to celebrate as the graduates enter nursing practice,” said Dr. Julianne Krebs, director of nursing at Southern State Community College. “This is a time of great opportunities for nurses. I encourage all to find the area of nursing for which they have a passion.”

Associate Degree Nursing Program applications are now being accepted for the fall 2024 semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, RN, medical assisting, phlebotomy, and more.

For more information, please call 800-628-7722, Ext. 2640 or email [email protected].