Wilson takes part in 2 CM records as several Falcons move on to Region 8 meet

TROTWOOD — Cale Wilson set two Clinton-Massie records Saturday at the Division II Trotwood Track and Field Championships.

Wilson broke Dillon Davis’ Massie record with a 48.99 run in the 400-meters. His time was good enough to win the race and move on to the Region 8 meet next week at Piqua.

“He ran a heck of a race … the best I’ve seen him look,” Massie coach Scott Rolf said. “He had control on the back stretch. There was a good kid next to him that came up on the third turn, almost took the lead. I think Cale saw him and that really motivated him. That kid forced him to work hard. Having good competition made a big difference for Cale.”

Wilson also placed eighth in the 200-meter dash in 24.45 seconds. Rolf said his junior juggernaut started losing a shoe part way through the race.

In the boys 4×200-meter relay, the CM quartet of Weston Carpenter, Willem Kimple, Miles Theetge and Wilson ran 1:31.24, which was good for third place. The time also lowered the CM school record set a year ago at 1:31.49. Last year, Marty Kreider was in the foursome but graduated and was replaced by Theetge.

“One of the cool things about this is Miles and Willem are both dual sport kids (both play lacrosse) so Jason Flint and Jude Leahy had to run with Cale and Weston on Thursday (in the preliminary heat) to even make it to the fnials. Our district is a good sprint distrrict, so I was worried about getting to the finals. Jason and Jude had to run well, and they did. Even though they are not on the record, we wouldn’t have gotten it without those two guys.”

Also qualifying to the Region 8 meet was Jude Leahy in the boys high jump and Kaylee Ramsey in the girls pole vault.

Leahy cleared 6-0 along with Jace Allen of Dunbar but Allen was declared the winner based on misses.

Ramsey went 9-6 in the pole vault, trailing only Addie Kash of Oakwood in the event.

Riley Blom was fifth in the girls 100-meter hurdles, clocking 17.72. The fourth place time was 16.8.

The girls 4×200-meter relay team of Olivia Carpenter, Rosie Hall, Morgan Riggers and Madi Bayless ran 1:53.73 and placed eighth.

The same foursome finished seventh in the 4×100-meter relay in 53.16 seconds.

Jude Leahy was seventh in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.35 seconds.

In the girls 1,600-meter run, Jillian Arledge was eighth in 5:51.49 while Dakota Cartner was 10th in 6:31.68. In the boys race, Jakob Mueller was 14th in 5:28.57. Mueller then finished 17th in the 3,200-meter in 12:55.03.

Hailey Myers ran 64.37 in the open 400, placing seventh in the field. Addison Swope was eighth in the girls 300 hurdles in 52.65 seconds.

Shelby Robinson was 13th in the girls 800 in 2:59.26 while Caleb Werling was ninth in the boys 800 in 2:16.75.

In the girls 3,200-meter run, Jillian Arledge was 11th in 14:30.77 and Georgia Black was 12th in 15:30.12.

Bayless, Swope, Myers and Kaylee Ramsey ran 4:30.04 and placed eighth in the 4×400-meter relay.

In the boys shot put, Brighton Rodman was seventh with a toss of 43-6.5 while Brandon Moritz was 13th with a best effort of 38-0.

In the girls long jump, Olivia Carpenter was eighth at 14-7.75 while Rosie Hall was ninth at 14-2.5.

In the girls discus, Paige Oberweiser was sixth at 89-1 with Azlynn Green seventh at 88-5. Green qualified to the regional on Thursday in the girls discus.