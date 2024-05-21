Local Memorial Day events set for this weekend

CLINTON COUNTY — On Monday, May 27, the annual Veterans’ Memorial Day Service and Parade will be held in Wilmington in remembrance of the brave men and women who have served their country.

The ceremony, starting at 9 a.m., will be held at the corner of Walnut and Main streets, where Clinton County’s Memorial site stands as a poignant symbol of remembrance.

Following the ceremony, the Memorial Day Parade, presented by the American Legion Post 49 of Wilmington, will kick off at 10 a.m. The parade will start on Locust Street in front of the American Legion, proceed left on South Street, and then right on Truesdell Street. It will culminate at Sugar Grove Cemetery, where a service will be held to honor our fallen heroes.

New Vienna

The annual parade and ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 27.

Starting at 9 a.m., participants are invited to gather at the downtown gazebo where the parade lineup will be formed. All members of the community are welcome to join this occasion. Simply show up at the lineup to take part in this patriotic event.

The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. following its traditional route from downtown New Vienna. Spectators are encouraged to line the streets and show their support for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The parade will culminate at the IOOF Cemetery, where a solemn ceremony will be held. Attendees will have the opportunity to pay their respects and honor the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to their nation.

For any further inquiries about the event, reach out to the New Vienna Planning Committee.